Covid: Pub goers urged to help save Christmas trade
Pub customers are asked to "enjoy themselves sensibly" as this weekend marks the first since Wales' firebreak lockdown was lifted.
Groups of up to four are able to book ahead for pubs, cafes and restaurants under Wales' rules.
Greg Mulholland, from the Campaign for Pubs which represents publicans across the UK, said it could help ensure they are allowed to stay open for Christmas.
An economist said it was a "crucial" time for businesses.
On Friday, Health Minister Vaughan Gething called on people to "stay in one place but don't stay out for a long time".
He said people needed to look at their own actions in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus and urged them not to "bend the rules" by moving tables together in the pub.
Mr Mulholland said it was vital that pubs now remained open over the festive period.
While it was welcome news when businesses were allowed to reopen on 9 November, he said the restrictions still in place meant it was still "very difficult" for pubs to make a profit.
He told BBC Radio Wales that publicans took their responsibilities "very seriously" in ensuring people follow the rules, such as sitting further apart.
"Community pubs show they are part of the solution in helping people in Wales enjoy themselves sensibly," he said.
Edward Jones, an economist at Bangor University, said: "We have just come out of the second lockdown in Wales and we know the industries that really suffered are tourism, hospitality and retail, so it is just crucial to get money in through the door."
Joe Hixson, manager of the Queen's Hotel in Swansea's maritime quarter, said the business was operating at about 50% of its usual turnover with a maximum of 40 people allowed in his business.
And with a limit of four people per group, he is expecting just a quarter of the usual Christmas party trade in December.
"It's going to be like January - a quiet month," he said.
Cardiff's Le Monde restaurant boss Nataniel Martinez said customers sitting up to four to a table could "enjoy yourselves and socialise" for up to two hours, according to revised coronavirus restrictions.
"That is very important, especially now with the winter months, the dark, the cold," he said.
"Coming out to enjoy a nice meal in a safe, regulated environment, I think that is very important."
In Powys, siblings Kirst and Ben Oliver-Lewis reopened the Herb Garden Cafe in Llandrindod Wells as its new owners the day Wales' firebreak lockdown lifted.
The pair, who had both worked at the business previously, said Saturday had seen "good" breakfast trade but Monday's reopening was the busiest day this week with customers "glad to get out".