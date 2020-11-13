BBC News

Covid: Cardiff Metropolitan University partygoers fined

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionA university spokesperson said the breaches were "disappointing"

More than 50 partygoers at a Cardiff Metropolitan University student hall of residence have been fined for breaching Covid-19 rules.

Police were alerted to the get-together last Friday night.

Music was "blaring" and there were dozens of people inside, South Wales Police said.

The revellers' details were taken by officers and 52 fines of "at least £60" were issued, police said. Inquiries into a further four people are ongoing.

Supt Jason Rees said: "It is unfortunate that our officers were left with little option but to fine those who showed a flagrant disregard for the coronavirus regulations - and more importantly their own health and that of their peers and the wider community - by either hosting or attending this party."

  • Covid: Swansea potato buyer handed fine for journey
  • Covid: Failing to isolate fine 'will be similar to other penalties'
  • Coronavirus: Maximum lockdown penalties rise to £1,920 in Wales

A university spokesperson said breaches of coronavirus regulations were taken "seriously".

"It is disappointing that a small number of students have decided to behave in this way when the vast majority have stuck to the rules."

