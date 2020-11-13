Deeside Leisure Centre set to be rebuilt after Covid crisis
Deeside Leisure Centre could be replaced by a new, smaller facility due to its ageing condition.
Built nearly 50 years ago, the venue has reached the end of its working life, say owners Flintshire council.
It is currently being used as a field hospital to support the battle against Covid-19.
Consultants are being sought to draw up a masterplan for the site in Queensferry, which could result in a new health, fitness and well-being hub.
A GP practice, public transport hub, college or council offices could also figure in the redevelopment, according to an online invitation to tender.
It says the vision of Flintshire council and centre operator Aura Leisure is "to redevelop the whole site including the leisure centre to provide a sustainable long-term solution for a large site, strategically placed".
"Both partners are seeking a masterplan proposal which will make a significant and lasting contribution to the regeneration of the Deeside area.
"The new development should represent a statement of intent on behalf of future generations and create amongst Deeside residents a sense of pride in the area in which they live and work."
The document indicates the aim of "operating a new Leisure Centre on a smaller footprint" and that Flintshire council is hoping to raise cash from the sale of land or rent from tenants, and to minimise any subsidies.
The leisure centre was kitted out as a field hospital during the first wave of coronavirus, but has only been opened for use this week to create additional capacity due to high infection rates in the area.
A total of 30 beds will be used to care for patients recovering from Covid-19 who need ongoing care.
Flintshire council also wants the new building to be adaptable in the event of any future crisis, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.