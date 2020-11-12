Covid vaccine: Betsi Cadwaladr could start jabs next month
- Published
Coronavirus vaccinations could be given to people in north Wales from December, a health board executive has said.
Dr Chris Stockport, from Betsi Cadwaladr health board, told a meeting that plans to conduct mass vaccinations were "well advanced".
Dr Stockport said work had been going on for months to organise how vaccines would be distributed in the UK.
Detailed information about how long people are protected and what age groups it will be most effective for are yet to be made public.
An Oxford University/AstraZeneca trial of a different vaccine is also said to be close to producing preliminary results.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Dr Stockport said: "We are formalising those plans now that a date is starting to become a little clearer and a little closer.
"We will be in a position in north Wales to do what we need to do in delivering that vaccination when it becomes available."
It is envisaged key staff, such as health and social care workers, would be first in line to get the new vaccine when it arrives.
The most vulnerable in society are likely to be immunised next, before specific age groups are called in to be protected.