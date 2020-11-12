Erebus floating windfarm planned off Pembrokeshire coast
Wales' first floating windfarm could be built off the Pembrokeshire coast.
French energy giant Total and Simply Blue Energy are behind the Erebus project to erect between seven and 10 turbines in the Celtic Sea about 28 miles (45km) off the coast.
The wind farm would be able to produce 96MW and power almost 90,000 homes.
It could be built by 2027 if it gets the necessary planning and regulatory consent, with similar projects existing in Scotland and Portugal.
An undersea cable would be placed from the installation back to Milford Haven and on to Pembroke Power Station.
Seabed rights have already been granted for the project and virtual consultations are being held with the public from Thursday.
It is expected it would create about 3,000 jobs in Pembrokeshire and Cornwall.