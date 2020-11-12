Wrexham Roman villa uncovered by metal detectorists
- Published
A Roman villa has been found near Wrexham - the first of its kind in north east Wales.
Metal detectorists found Roman material at the site, sparking a remote sensing survey by archaeologists who have found evidence of a buried structure.
The remains, in a field in Rossett, include stone and tile buildings around a central courtyard.
An archaeology lecturer involved said it may change understanding of the area in Roman Britain.
Artefacts have been found from the late 1st Century and early 4th Century, suggesting the villa was occupied for the majority of Roman rule in Britain.
Dr Caroline Pudney, Senior Lecturer in Archaeology at the University of Chester which was involved in the survey, said: "This exciting discovery potentially alters our understanding of north east Wales in the wake of the Roman conquest.
"Previous interpretations suggest that most people in this area either lived in settlements associated with Roman military sites or in quite simple farmsteads that continued to utilise Iron Age roundhouse architectural forms.
"The identification of the villa now questions this narrative."
The university and Wrexham museum now plan to continue investigating the site over the next few years.