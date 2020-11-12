BBC News

Narberth plant hire fatal accident driver who died is named

A man who died in an accident while driving a plant hire vehicle has been named.

Jonathan Huw Howells, 61, who was known as Huw, was pronounced dead at the scene in Narberth, Pembrokeshire, on Sunday.

Dyfed-Powys Police said he was from the Lampeter Velfrey area.

A 51-year-old man who was taken to hospital for treatment after being hurt in the accident is now recovering at home.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed, police said.

