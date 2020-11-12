Tribute to woman killed in Pontllanfraith car crash
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a woman killed in a car crash
Ruth Taylor, 74, from Fleur-de-Lis, died after she was hit by a car on Pen-y-Bryn Terrace, Pontllanfraith, Caerphilly county, on 9 November.
Her family described her as "the most loving, loyal and generous mother, nanny, wife, sister and friend there was possible to have".
A tribute read: "She will continue to be a part of us all for the rest of our days."
The crash at 08:25 GMT on Monday involved a blue Toyota Yaris, with
Gwent Police has appealed for dash-cam footage from motorists who were in the area.