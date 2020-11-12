Denbighshire solar energy farm backed by councillors
Plans for a huge solar energy park on farmland in Denbighshire have been backed by councillors.
The 117-hectare (290-acre) scheme proposed for Gwernigron Farm near St Asaph would generate enough energy to power more than 20,000 homes.
Peter Scott, the local ward councillor, backed the plan but was concerned it was using good agricultural land.
Due to the size of the project, the final decision on approval will lie in the hands of the Welsh Government.
The Elwy Solar Energy Farm, which would be built north-east of St Asaph between the A55 and A525, would have a generating capacity of up to 62 megawatts.
As well as the solar panels, there would be 25 battery storage units on site to harness the power, with underground cables sending electricity to a substation.
Members of Denbighshire's planning committee unanimously backed the proposals, but said it would now go to the Welsh Government as a development of national significance.
A local impact review will also analyse the finalised proposals, which are likely to face a public inquiry by a planning inspector, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Offering his support, Mr Scott said: "I think it will be a good thing for the area but trying to get that through to the public is another matter."
The applicant, Solarcentury, said it believed sheep could graze on the site after completion, and the company has promised to work with partners to leave gaps for hedgerows and wildlife, and is looking to make the area a better environment for bumblebees.
In 2017, the Welsh Government announced a target of meeting 70% of Wales' electricity demand from Welsh renewable electricity sources by 2030, and had reached 50% by 2018.
The larger 72.2 megawatt Shotwick Solar Park opened in Flintshire in 2016, with approval for the UK's largest solar park - a 350 megawatt scheme in Kent - granted in May.