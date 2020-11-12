Covid: Tests for all Swansea University students 'not possible'
- Published
It is not possible to test all students at Swansea University for Covid before they return home for Christmas, its chief operating officer has said.
On Wednesday Education Minister Kirsty Williams asked all students in Wales to travel by 9 December at the latest.
The Welsh Government said they would be offered new rapid turnaround tests 24 hours before leaving.
But Andrew Rhodes said it would not be logistically possible to test 21,500 students within the time frame.
"In England, where they have trialled this... those universities have been testing 1,500 students a day using 45 staff members to do that...
"If we were testing 21,500 people twice, at that rate of 1,500 tests a day, it would take a month - we've actually got about three days," he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast with Claire Summers.
"It's not possible to test everyone in the time we've got now, from the time we've been asked to the time everybody will be set up to do this we could not test all students - and certainly not all students 24 hours before they left - nobody will really be able to do that.
"So what we're focused on now is prioritising the tests... so we would look to prioritise for people who are living with someone who may be vulnerable."
The Welsh Government has said students have the option to take an asymptomatic test but "must make responsible choices" and it was encouraging them to do so before returning to their families.
Ms Williams said travelling home later than 9 December would be allowed if students need to self-isolate following a positive test.
It follows a similar announcement in England, where students are being given a week to travel home after lockdown there ends.
On Wednesday, she warned no-one should travel if they have symptoms, a positive test or if they have been asked to self-isolate by a contact tracer.
The timing means students can complete quarantine and be home by Christmas Eve, the minister said, but she asked students to "stay put" and not return home until the first week of December.
Tomos Evans, president of Cardiff University Student's Union, was asked by Claire Summers if he thought some students would choose not take a test over fears a positive result would mean they had to isolate.
He said: "I can certainly imagine part of the population who would rather sort of not know.
"I think that's probably something in all of us - ignorance is bliss, in a sense - but certainly from a student's perspective I'd encourage everyone to get tested."
The Welsh Government said new Covid-19 lateral flow tests would be provided to students who are travelling home.
Universities have seen a number of outbreaks since students returned in the autumn, though Ms Williams said there had been a "steady decline" in recent days.
Opposition parties broadly welcomed the announcement, although the Welsh Conservatives said testing should be for "university life, not just for Christmas".