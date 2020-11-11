Narberth: Driver killed and man hurt in 'vehicle incident'
- Published
A man has died in an incident involving a vehicle at a property in Pembrokeshire, police have confirmed.
The 61-year-old had been driving what officers described as a "plant vehicle" at a property in the Narberth area on Sunday.
Dyfed Powys Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and his family had been informed.
A 51-year-old man, who was taken to hospital for treatment, is now recovering at home.
The Health and Safety Executive and coroner have been informed, the force said.