'Human rights ignored' at asylum seeker camp
- Published
Asylum seekers being temporarily housed at an Army training camp in Pembrokeshire say their living conditions are deteriorating.
Men staying on the site in Penally have staged a protest and claimed their human rights were being ignored.
A video purportedly filmed inside the camp showed broken toilets, broken washing machines and communal showers.
The Home Office insists the site is the best option while the claims for asylum are being processed.
The first asylum seekers arrived on the site about two months ago.
'Like a jail'
Two of the men living at the camp, who did not want to be named but are from Syria and Palestine, told BBC Wales it was unsuitable and everyone there was unhappy.
"It's like a jail - there's no privacy in the room. Six people in a room - it's not safe with coronavirus. Life here is very bad," said one.
The other said: "We escape from war - not to come to a prison. We need freedom.
"I'm looking for my future. I cannot study - just eat and sleep. This is not my life."
The protest was supported by local members of Stand Up to Racism.
Hellana Heckfield says alternative accommodation needs to be found for the men, whom she claims are being victimised daily by far-right protestors.
"People shout at them and tell them to go back home - it's disgusting behaviour and on top of that, it's not safe," she said.
"With Covid 19 they're all stuck here - they can't self-isolate, the conditions are terrible.
"They have to wash their clothes by hand. It's bad and they shouldn't be in there."
There were other protesters present too in Penally, calling for the asylum seekers to be removed and claiming the site was not suitable.
One of them, who wanted to be named as "Waco", denied the demonstration was racially motivated.
"It's not about the boys in the camp - it's nothing to do with them," he said.
"It's about the government putting them into an Army barracks - it's just not on - they'll agree themselves.
"They keep calling us racist but we're not doing anything wrong."
The Home Office has been asked to respond to the latest claims.