Covid restrictions 'unfair' on theatres, sector says
Coronavirus rules are not fair on theatres, a group representing the sector in Wales has said.
Cinemas, bingo halls, casinos and museums are able to reopen after the 17-day firebreak ended, but theatres are not on that list.
Creu Cymru, which represents theatres in Wales, said they were "devastated" and it was "unjustifiable".
The Welsh Government said it was working with the sector to reopen "when the time is right".
Creu Cymru, which represents venues including the Wales Millennium Centre, Sherman Theatre, Theatr Genedlaethol and Theatr Clwyd, is calling for a meeting with the first minister to establish a timetable.
Arwel Gruffydd, artistic director of Theatr Genedlaethol, said: "I could put a coffee morning on in a village hall for 15 people but we couldn't put a performance in a theatre with one person on the stage and 14 people in the audience. Where's the sense in that?
"We're just asking the government to be reasonable in a way that makes amends for this. We don't feel the Welsh Government is being fair with us."
Julia Barry, executive director of the Sherman Theatre in Cardiff, said productions could be put on safely.
She said: "We know that we are not going to be able to reopen in the way we were operating at the start of this year. We would like to be able to start putting in place test events.
"We could bring a small audience in to this auditorium which ordinarily can sit 452 people, but if we could bring 40 or 50 people in to trial a test event with all of those safety measures in place then it's a start on that journey to reopening."
During the summer, test events took place at Theatr Clwyd in Mold but were stopped due to the firebreak.
Gwennan Mair, from Theatr Clwyd, said: "It was definitely a success in terms of bringing trust and we hope to be able to do the same inside the theatre very soon.
"We're used to keeping people safe, whether that's young people coming into our buildings, audiences and performers. It's our jobs. We would love to be trusted to deliver that in future."
So far the arts sector as a whole, which includes theatres and art centres, has received £30m from the Welsh Government's Cultural Recovery Fund (CRF).
This week a further £10m was announced to support the arts, "due to high demand" bringing the total money available to £63.7m.
Mr Gruffydd said: "If you think what theatre gives to people - the joy it brings people, the sense of belonging, to have conversations about matters of importance on stage and in the foyer.
"Imagine how valuable that would be in these times of all times. We're just asking the government to allow us to do that bit by bit."
A Welsh Government spokesman said: "We understand this is a very difficult time for the sector and we will continue to work in partnership towards a safe reopening when the time is right."