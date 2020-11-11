Covid: Disabled son 'changed' by lack of pandemic contact
The mother of a man with learning disabilities says he is a "changed boy" because of a lack of family contact during the pandemic.
Lynn Coleman went 14 weeks without seeing her son Neil in the first lockdown earlier in the year.
Since then she has only been able to meet him outside, socially distanced and says he has become subdued, sad and "quite lost".
The Welsh Government said it recognises the importance of human contact.
It has published new guidance on mental health and wellbeing, allowing people in Neil's situation to form an extended bubble.
Charities say people with learning disabilities have had their human rights breached as too much emphasis has been put on protecting them from Covid at the expense of their emotional and mental wellbeing.
Like many adults with learning disabilities, Neil, 35, lives in "supported living" accommodation, a house-share with 24 hour care.
Before coronavirus he would regularly go to his mum's house and she would visit him.
But that changed in March.
"He was really upset, he couldn't understand really why I wasn't seeing him," Lynn said.
"I really think he thought 'my family don't want me anymore', and that was just heartbreaking. It still is."
When restrictions generally were eased in the summer, Neil, who lives in Aberavon in Neath Port Talbot, was not allowed to form an extended household with his mum meaning they could only meet up outside while keeping a two-metre distance.
"He is confused, 'why isn't she showing me any affection, why is she keeping her distance?', Lynn said.
"Neil is a changed boy, he's subdued, he's unhappy, he's sad and he's quite lost."
He has had to have some medication for anxiety and depression.
"It's absolutely awful because his mental age is one of a child, and it's like seeing your young child so distressed and you can't do anything about it," she added.
Other families across Wales, like Lynn and Neil, have not been allowed by their local authority to form extended households, meaning they have been limited to meeting outdoors while observing social distancing, or chatting on video calls.
Kate Young, from the All Wales Forum of Parents and Carers, said the lack of contact has been "heartbreaking" for some families.
"They've really found the disconnect really, really difficult," she said.
For many, video calls have not been an adequate alternative to real contact.
"It's devastated some families to have to go six, seven, eight, nine months without being able to physically see the person they love and they've cared for for so long," she added.
What do the rules on contact say now?
This week the Welsh Government published new guidance stating that people in supported living should be treated in the same way as other tenants in houses of multiple occupation (HMOs), like students.
It states that they can form an extended household with people outside their HMO, such as parents, siblings or partners.
A government spokesman said the guidance "makes it clear" that people in supported living are able to form an extended household, "whilst recognising the need to work with them and their families to carefully manage any risks to them and their carers".
Joe Powell, from All Wales People First, an organisation which supports people with learning disabilities, said the guidance was "positive" but he is frustrated it has taken so long to be published.
He is also concerned it is "quite woolly" about exactly how decisions will be made on things like extended households.
Mr Powell believes there has been a "fundamental breach of human rights" of people with learning disabilities during this pandemic.
"I believe that the approach taken has been overly prescribed," he said.
"It has not been the least restrictive or proportionate to the situation.
"People have been isolated, they've been lonely, there have been issues of people with mental health difficulties increased by this, who have been suicidal, who have not been able to fulfil their wellbeing duties as promoted under the Social Services and Wellbeing Wales Act and other key Welsh Government legislation."
A Welsh Government spokesman said: "We fully recognise how difficult this is and the importance of human contact on mental health and wellbeing."
A spokesman for Neath Port Talbot council said: "Throughout the pandemic, the local authority has worked within the guidance that was available.
"Decisions have not been made lightly and are based on the need to balance people's rights against supporting their wellbeing and protecting them from the risk of infection."
Wales Live is broadcast on BBC One Wales at 22:30 BST on Wednesday and on BBC iPlayer.