GCSE and A-level exams in Wales cancelled for 2021
Wales' GCSE, AS and A-level exams in summer 2021 are to be cancelled, with grades based on classroom assessments.
Education Minister Kirsty Williams said it was impossible to guarantee a level playing field for exams due to the ongoing impact of the Covid pandemic.
Head teachers would work on a "national approach" to ensure consistency, she said.
Assessments will be done under teacher supervision, and will begin in the second half of the spring term.
They will be externally set and marked but delivered within the classroom.
She added cancelling exams would also give time for teaching to continue through the summer term.
Teachers would have flexibility on when to take the assessments, within the "context of results timelines".
However one teaching union questioned whether the announcement would mean ending up with "exams by stealth".
Who was consulted over the decision?
Ms Williams said she had considered detailed advice from the exam regulator Qualifications Wales on available options as well as interim findings of a review of the 2020 exam process.
She also spoke to students, school and college leaders, universities and the children's commissioner.
The 2020 exams were cancelled following the start of the first lockdown and results were eventually based on teacher-predicted grades.
Confirming the decision, Ms Williams said: "The well-being of learners and ensuring fairness across the system is central in our decision making process.
"In line with the recommendations of both Qualifications Wales and the Independent Review, there will be no exams for GCSE or AS level learners next year.
"A-level students will also not be required to sit exams.
"We remain optimistic that the public heath situation will improve, but the primary reason for my decision is down to fairness; the time learners will spend in schools and colleges will vary hugely and, in this situation, it is impossible to guarantee a level playing field for exams to take place.
"We have consulted with universities across the UK and they have confirmed that they are used to accepting many different types of qualifications."
Ms Williams said it remained a highly challenging year, adding: "What I have announced today sets a course which removes pressures from learners and provides clear time for teaching and learning.
"I now look to our schools, colleges, qualifications bodies, and the wider education sector to work cooperatively and collaboratively through the year to support our learners and enable them to progress with confidence."
What has the reaction been?
Qualifications Wales, which advised the minister on her decision, said: "We recognise this has been a difficult decision and there are no easy answers. We are considering the decision and what it could mean in practice.
"In the meantime, we will provide advice to the Independent Design and Delivery Advisory Group."
Children's Commissioner Sally Holland said Ms Williams had made the right decision.
She said: "This should be a year of learning, not worry. Young people should now rest assured that the decision will enable them to work towards their qualifications."
Her words were echoed by Eithne Hughes, director of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) Cymru, who said it would maximise "fairness" for students.
""This is the right decision for our young people," she added.
"It recognises the fact that they will have been affected to differing extents by the impact of the pandemic and it allows for as much teaching time as possible to catch-up with lost learning."
But the head of the school leaders' union NAHT raised concerns of ending up with "exams by stealth".
Ruth Davies said: ""It has been announced that pupils will still be given externally set and marked tests, just in the classroom.
"We can't see how that isn't an exam. There is an awful lot of detail still to be determined, and we await further clarification, but we are worried we will end up with exams in all but name."