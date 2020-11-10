Powys crematorium plan unveiled by county councillor
Plans for a crematorium and green burial site in Powys are being put out for public consultation.
Cremations currently take place outside Powys in places such as Hereford, Aberystwyth, Shrewsbury and Cwmbran.
Conservative county councillor Gareth Pugh has proposed a 34-acre (14-hectare) site in Caersws.
A spokesman for Mr Pugh's company, Powys Crematorium Ltd, said he would take no part in the council's decision over the scheme.
The facilities at Ael-y-Bryn, north of the B4568, would also include a green burial site and a garden of remembrance, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Open and accessible'
A design and access statement from the company says: "The scheme has... been designed to ensure an attractive and safe both public and private space with an open and accessible public facing realm, securing natural surveillance by design with clear and open aspects.
"The result is a design which relates clearly with its landscape setting and respects and enhances the open character of the site."
People are invited to have their say on the proposals in a pre-planning consultation until 4 December.
A detailed planning application would be submitted to Powys County Council at a later date.