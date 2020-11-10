Homeless plan for Afan Valley hotel abandoned amid local fury
Plans to house homeless people in a hotel in Port Talbot have been dropped in the face of local opposition.
The Afan Lodge, owned by the Pen y Cymoedd Community Fund, would have offered rooms for 16 individuals and families over the winter until April.
Villagers in Cynonville and Duffryn Rhondda objected, fearing the plan could lead to a rise in crime.
The owners said they had seen it as a means of keeping the hotel in use and staff in work during the pandemic.
One resident of Cynonville, who did not want to be named, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that residents were "furious and concerned" about the change of use of the hotel, which opened in August.
"If some of these individuals have a drug or alcohol problem then crime is a worry for local residents," they said.
"There isn't even a shop in Cynonville or Duffryn Rhondda so how are these people going to occupy themselves all day?"
The resident also voiced concerns over the tourism industry in the Afan Valley.
'Domestic abuse'
Fund directors confirmed they had abandoned the plan "based on recent local feedback" and "the changing Covid-19 scenario".
But they defended the idea, saying: "As well as ensuring we can keep staff employed, this would be a positive use of this community asset, particularly during this time when the instances of homelessness and domestic abuse continue to increase as a result of the impacts of Covid-19."
They added: "We are, as we have always been, committed to talking to and working with local residents, to ensure that we can deliver a positive long term, viable future for the lodge."
Neath Port Talbot Council said it would continue to make arrangements for homeless people who needed support.