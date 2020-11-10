'Highest risk groups' to get potential Covid vaccine first
- Published
People at highest risk of Covid-19 would be prioritised in plans for the delivery of a potential vaccine in Wales, the Welsh Government has said.
It follows the announcement of the development of an effective Covid-19 vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech.
Planning for the vaccine's delivery in Wales is "well under way", according to a Welsh Government spokesman.
The first minister has said the UK government would buy the vaccine on behalf of the whole of the UK.
A statement from a Welsh Government spokesman said: "Health and social care workers, care home residents and staff have been prioritised to receive a vaccine first, with roll out to older people in age bands from next year."
"There will be limited supplies of a vaccine at first, so it will be offered to those at highest risk."
Provided the vaccine passes final safety checks, the Welsh Government will begin to immunise in December alongside other UK nations.
Planning has included transport logistics for the vaccine, identifying suitable venues for vaccinations and the availability of healthcare workers to administer the vaccines, the statement added.
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the NHS is ready to start providing the new coronavirus vaccine "as fast as safely possible".