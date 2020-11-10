Wales lockdown: German tourists fined for breaching rules
A family on holiday in Wales was sent back to Germany by police carrying out lockdown patrols.
Officers stopped the family in Llanrhidian on Gower on 8 November - the last day of Wales' firebreak lockdown restrictions.
South Wales Police said that the family were issued with a fine for breaching Covid-19 regulations and advised to travel home.
New nationwide rules in Wales have since replaced the firebreak measures.
Officers carrying out #OpTalla Covid patrols this evening in #Llanrhidian have stopped a family on holiday from #Germany in the #Gower area. Advised to make their way home and a fine has been issued ^5701 ^5634 #team3townhill pic.twitter.com/DlVPvvYbr3— South Wales Police Swansea (@SWPSwansea) November 8, 2020
The 17-day firebreak regulations in Wales from 23 October to 9 November meant people in Wales had to stay home except for exercise or an essential journey.
Pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops were also shut and gatherings indoors and outdoors with people not in your household were banned.
Travelling to go on holiday in Wales, or outside Wales, including abroad, was not classed as "essential" travel during lockdown.
People in breach of the rules could be fined, with fixed penalty notices starting at £60.