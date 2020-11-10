BBC News

Unemployment in Wales leaps to 4.6%

Unemployment in Wales for July to September leapt to 4.6%, an increase of 28,000 compared with April to June, the latest Office for National Statistics figures have suggested.

Wales saw the largest quarterly rise in the jobless rate out of any of the UK's nations or regions.

The UK unemployment rate was 4.8%.

During August the UK government's furlough scheme began to reduce support paid to employers to pay workers. Furloughed workers count as employed.

The rate of people not available for work has also increased - these are working age people who may be full-time carers or students, on long-term sick or have taken early retirement.

Wales has also seen the largest drop in the rate of people in employment.

The figures suggest there were 42,000 fewer people working in Wales in the three months to September than between April and June - even though more businesses were open after the UK-wide lockdown.

