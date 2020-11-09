Newport driver jailed for 10 years for ramming scooter rider
A driver has been jailed for 10 years for ramming into a scooter rider who accidentally cracked his wing mirror.
Christian Verrall, 32, caused 31-year-old Craig Bond life-changing injuries in the attack in Pill, Newport, earlier this year.
Verrall performed a U-turn to chase Mr Bond through busy streets, his trial heard. He was convicted last month of wounding with intent.
Cardiff Crown Court heard Verrall used his 1,000kg Ford Fiesta as a "weapon".
Mr Bond was sent flying over the bonnet, leaving him with fractures to his leg and foot.
'Red mist of rage'
He now has "suicidal thoughts" and has continuing problems with his leg, the court heard.
Verrall's trial heard he had dumped the car and reported it stolen. When he was shown CCTV footage of what happened, he told police: "That doesn't even look like me."
However, the father of one, from Newport, later admitted dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.
Sentencing him, Judge Caroline Rees QC said: "You lost your temper and it is clear from the evidence that the red mist of rage descended."
In mitigation, Verrall's lawyer Harry Baker claimed his client suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder due to "an early-life trauma".
Det Con Rebecca Hamilton, an officer involved in the case, said the level of violence used was "appalling".
"This has been a difficult and distressing time for the victim and his family," she said.
Verrall was also disqualified from driving for nine years and eight months.