Covid-19: Ceredigion care home residents and staff test positive
- Published
Staff and residents have tested positive for Covid-19 at a care home in Ceredigion.
An undisclosed number of cases were found during routine fortnightly testing at MHA Hafan y Waun Care Home in Waunfawr, Aberystwyth.
An incident has been declared at the independent care home.
Ceredigion County Council said it was working with the care home, Hywel Dda University Health Board and Public Health Wales to contain the virus.
The residents' families have all been contacted by the care home and staff will provide all families with regular updates.
"Looking after our care home residents is of paramount importance to Ceredigion County Council," the authority said.
"Visits to care homes in Ceredigion remain suspended and residents are being supported to keep in touch with family and friends via telephone and video conferencing / skype calls.
"We are extremely grateful for the co-operation shown by staff, care home residents, their families and members of the public as we take every step to keep Ceredigion's residents safe and well."