Splott industrial unit fire 'under control'

Published
image copyrightMercedes
image captionA photo posted on Twitter shows smoke billowing from the industrial estate

A major blaze at a tyre garage, which saw 80 firefighters tackling it at its height, has been brought "under control", the fire service says.

Emergency crews were called on Sunday to the industrial unit on Seawall Road, Splott, Cardiff, where the fire had spread to other properties.

Residents were told to stay inside and keep doors and windows closed, after the fire broke out at about 19:00 BST.

Crews remain on the scene, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze would begin when it is safe to do so, the service added.

