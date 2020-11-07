Anglesey child abduction: Witnesses sought
Witnesses are being sought by police over a knifepoint child abduction.
Six people were arrested after the child was taken from Anglesey on Wednesday at about 16:00 GMT and later found safely about 200 miles (320km) away in Northamptonshire.
Detectives want to speak to people who saw a silver Citroen Picasso in Gaerwen or Bangor on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers said although the incident was "frightening" it was not a "stranger attack" and was an isolated case.
North Wales Police say they want to hear from residents in Cae Glas, Gaerwen, between 15:45 and 16:00 on Wednesday who may have seen the Citroen Picasso, with the false number plate YD58 UVC.
Investigators also want to talk to witnesses who saw the Picasso in nearby Bangor in Cyttir Lane - at the back of the Tesco Extra superstore - between 14:50 and 16:10.
Police are also trying to trace a silver Ford Galaxy - registration DG13 WML - seen around Cyttir Lane.
Officers said the child was found "safely and unharmed" after a car was stopped in Northamptonshire on Wednesday evening.
"This is a fast-moving investigation," said Det Insp Chris Bell.
"Anybody who was in either area at around the same time and who may have dashcam footage, or private CCTV is also urged to get in touch."
The six adults arrested in connection with the incident remain in police custody.