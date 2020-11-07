Man, 59, taken to hospital after Briton Ferry crash
A 59-year-old man has been taken to hospital after the car he was in crashed with a van.
The blue Suzuki Splash and a black Ford Transit Connect were in collision on the A474 road through Briton Ferry in Neath Port Talbot on Thursday.
The man in the Suzuki was taken to Morriston Hospital in Swansea after the incident at 09:00 GMT on Neath Road but has "non-life-threatening injuries".
Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage from other motorists.
Officers from South Wales Police also say they would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the Ford Transit being driven prior to the collision.