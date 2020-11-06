Swansea cycle path protesters 'tree-chain' threat
Opponents of a new cycle path scheme in Swansea will chain themselves to trees at risk of being chopped down, a councillor has warned.
The route is part of £38m in funding plans to improve cycling and walking facilities in Wales.
But Linda Tyler-Lloyd, councillor for Mayals where the path will run, says local residents are "up in arms" at the plans.
Swansea council said 19 trees earmarked to come down are diseased or dying.
Ms Tyler-Lloyd said cyclists were "quite happy" with pedalling along the current Mayals Road, without a designated path.
"It is a beautiful avenue with mature trees. People are threatening to chain themselves to the trees," she said.
Some residents on the route told the Local Democracy Reporting Service they felt they had not been consulted about the proposals, and only heard about the plans in a local newspaper.
"It looks like a done deal," said Mark Parkin, who lives on Mayals Road.
But Mark Thomas, the council's cabinet member for environment, said the proposed route map had been open for consultation for three months.
He also denied trees along Mayals Road were being felled to make way for the cycle path.
"Not acting now and leaving this work until later, not only puts lives at risk from trees collapsing, but also leaves the council without the funds needed to carry out a replanting programme," he said.