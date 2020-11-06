BBC News

Child abducted at knifepoint on Anglesey and six arrested

Published

Six people have been arrested after a child was abducted at knifepoint and taken about 200 miles (320km) away from home.

North Wales Police said the child was taken from Anglesey at about 16:00 GMT on Wednesday.

The child was found on Wednesday evening in Northamptonshire after a car was stopped in the English county.

Police said the incident was not a stranger attack and that the child was recovered safely and was unharmed.

Det Ch Supt Gareth Evans, from North Wales Police, said: "This has been a frightening incident for those involved.

"Can I reassure our communities on Anglesey that this was not a stranger attack, the incident is isolated and we are dealing with those we suspect were involved."

Related Topics

  • North Wales Police