Child abducted at knifepoint on Anglesey and six arrested
Six people have been arrested after a child was abducted at knifepoint and taken about 200 miles (320km) away from home.
North Wales Police said the child was taken from Anglesey at about 16:00 GMT on Wednesday.
The child was found on Wednesday evening in Northamptonshire after a car was stopped in the English county.
Police said the incident was not a stranger attack and that the child was recovered safely and was unharmed.
Det Ch Supt Gareth Evans, from North Wales Police, said: "This has been a frightening incident for those involved.
"Can I reassure our communities on Anglesey that this was not a stranger attack, the incident is isolated and we are dealing with those we suspect were involved."