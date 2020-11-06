Covid: Lockdown 'should continue for months' in Merthyr
- Published
Lockdown should continue in Merthyr Tydfil "for weeks, even months", according to a top doctor.
Consultant haematologist at Cwm Taf health board, Dr Dai Samuel, said current measures were not working "when numbers are still rising".
The Welsh Government said: "We are not returning to the network of local restrictions which was in place before the firebreak started."
Merthyr Tydfil, with 741 cases per 100,000 people in the past week, has moved above Oldham and Blackburn in Lancashire as the worst-hit area in the UK.
Nearly a third of people in the area who were tested returned positive results.
Rhondda Cynon Taf and Blaenau Gwent are ninth and 10th respectively as areas in the UK with the highest Covid-19 case rate.
Speaking on BBC Radio Cymru, Dr Samuel said: "Everyone's tired of the restrictions but it's hard to say we're going back to normal on Monday when the numbers are still rising.
"Traditionally, places like Merthyr and the valleys pull together in tough times, so I think we all now need to call on our friends and relatives to follow the rules - wear a mask, keep 2m distance and don't go to places that aren't essential.
"A solution might be more fines and asking people 'where did you get Covid?' because at the moment, it's not working."
'Light the fire again'
Jamie Jenkins, an independent statistician and former head of health analysis at the Office for National Statistics, said data over the coming days would prove crucial in identifying whether the end of the lockdown would "light the fire again".
The growth in the rate of positive tests is beginning to stall in areas including Merthyr Tydfil and Rhondda Cynon Taf.
"What we are starting to see for the first time is that the positivity rate is starting to come down in some areas," Mr Jenkins said.
"In recent days it has flattened. That's a positive sign, which suggests we are seeing a turning point in the rate of people coming back positive with Covid-19 in the community. We are seeing that in Wales overall, and in Merthyr Tydfil and Rhondda Cynon Taf.
"Whilst we are stalled, there is a considerable way to come back down."
Suzanne Edwards, who owns a florists on Brecon Road, Merthyr, said she thinks lockdown rules should continue.
"Two weeks hasn't been long enough and the numbers are still going up, so I don't know what the purpose of this two weeks has been.
"They're in and out of each other's homes, having little get-togethers and they just don't think it's going to happen to them."
Merthyr council leader Kevin O'Neill said people living in the county were "close emotionally and physically" which helped the spread of the virus.
"There's a band across the valleys, I think that's also to do with the geography, contained roadways, narrow valleys, lack of facilities, lack of places to go," Mr O'Neill added.
When asked if Merthyr should move out of lockdown with the rest of the country on Monday, he said: "I think there's a need to graduate some of the release of those regulations, but also the vast majority of the public have complied."
Councillor for the Gurnos in Merthyr Tydfil, Lee Davies, said it was "always going to be quite difficult in these communities".
"You are all condensed into one community, there's one shop, and one place that everyone goes to. People are living on top of each other."
Plaid Cymru's health spokesman, Rhun Ap Iorwerth said the Welsh Government should consider "moving immediately" to localised measures.
"You then have a standard level of restrictions Wales-wide - ending the national lockdown as planned - but having much tighter rules, backed with additional support, in very high infection areas," he said.
Andrew RT Davies, the Welsh Conservative's spokesman on health, said: "If Labour ministers were to apply their Covid logic and policy consistently, they would be reconsidering their decision to ease restrictions in high-incidence areas in counties such as Merthyr Tydfil, Blaenau Gwent and Rhondda Cynon Taf on Monday.
"Welsh Conservatives have called for targeted intervention in the hot-spot areas in Wales and we once again repeat that call today."
First Minister Mark Drakeford said on Monday he did not "intend to step away from" the bargain he made to return freedoms after the 17-day firebreak.
On Friday, a Welsh Government spokesman said: "To keep the virus under control, we need to think about our own lives and how we can keep our families safe and stop thinking about the maximum limit of rules and regulations.
"There will be a national set of measures, which will come into force on Monday."