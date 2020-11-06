Swansea Boys' Club: Investigation follows Mayhill blaze
An investigation into a large fire at the former Swansea Boys' Club is expected to begin later.
Firefighters were called to the blaze in Mayhill at 20:15 GMT on Thursday and the incident was declared over at midnight.
However, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said two fire crews were still damping down at 06:30.
About 20 firefighters attended the blaze. It is not yet known how the fire started.
Developers had proposed transforming the empty building into 23 new modern residential flats that would have given panoramic views across the city.