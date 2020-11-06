Firefighters and police attacked by fireworks
Firefighters were attacked as they attended out-of-control bonfires on Thursday night, the fire service has said.
There were no public displays for this year's Bonfire Night due to firebreak restrictions, but South Wales Fire and Rescue said it had been "an extremely busy night".
Operators dealt with more than 40 bonfires across south Wales.
There were four separate attacks on fire crews, but no-one was injured.
'Disappointed and disgusted'
Police officers attending incidents were also targeted.
Ch Supt Tom Harding of Gwent Police tweeted there were "numerous reports of fireworks being fired at officers".
"Absolutely disgusted by this behaviour while officers are working incredibly hard to reduce the impact of coronavirus on our community! We will seek to identify this tiny minority and put them before the courts!" he tweeted.
South Wales Police said that a 14-year-old in Cardiff was arrested for "discharging a firework into a shop causing items to be damaged".
Dean Loader, head of community safety and partnerships at South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, told Radio Wales Breakfast: "Our fire control operators were extremely busy taking calls from the public and giving advice where necessary."
He added the majority of callouts were a mixture of garden bonfires that had got out of control and bonfires on waste ground and common land.
The attacks on the firefighters were "a mix of verbal abuse, but also occasions where we had missiles, projectiles thrown at firefighters," he said.
"It's not acceptable."