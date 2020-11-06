Dog handlers saved missing woman's life
Police dog handlers saved the life of a missing woman in Ceredigion after giving "vital" first aid.
Two Dyfed-Powys police officers aided the woman who was found with a severe cut to her abdomen in her car.
The woman had been reported missing at about 19:15 (BTS) on Monday 2 November, and the officers were on a search for her when she was found.
Chief Inspector Christina Fraser said "there is no doubt that their actions at this point saved her life".
Dog handlers PC Spencer Cowper and PC Michael Barnsley were two of the four officers involved in the search and they were alerted to her whereabouts after she called a family member to indicate where she was.
The found the woman in her car unconscious and the officers said they quickly noticed blood stains on her clothes.
Ms Fraser said the two officers lifted her out of the car and found that there was a deep, six-inch wound on her abdomen "but there was no time to lose as she was losing blood quickly".
"PCs Barnsley and Cowper started administering first aid to stem the bleeding, and there is no doubt that their actions at this point saved her life."
"The officers found themselves in a very serious situation, and all worked as a team, however PC Barnsley and PC Cowper showed great diligence in persisting with first aid while the woman was in and out of consciousness, all the while reassuring her that help was on its way."
Paramedics arrived at the scene at 21:20 (BTS), and after stabilising the woman she was flown to hospital by the air ambulance.
"I have to commend the commitment and professionalism of the officers at the scene, who administered first aid and liaised with ambulance control to ensure a positive outcome," Ms Fraser said.
It is understood the woman's condition is stable.