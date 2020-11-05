Driver, 85, killed as Mini hits white van near Hay-on-Wye
- Published
An 85-year-old woman has been killed after the car she was driving hit a white van that had stopped following another crash.
The victim was driving a silver Mini between Clyro and Hay-on-Wye in Powys on the B4351 on Wednesday at 20:00 GMT when she hit the back of the van.
Dyfed-Powys Police said the driver of the van had "initially stopped to assist with another collision".
Emergency services attended but the woman died later in hospital.
Police are appealing for witnesses to contact the force.