Campaign to save 400-year-old Cosmeston farmhouse from demolition
A 400-year-old farmhouse faces demolition and medieval artefacts could be lost in plans to build hundreds of homes, archaeologists have claimed.
The Welsh Government wants to build 576 houses and flats on 60 acres (25 ha) of farmland just south of Penarth.
The proposal, next to Cosmeston Lakes Country Park, has sparked fears of lost heritage and green space, and an increase in congestion and pollution.
The Welsh Government said the project would help meet local housing needs.
Archaeologists Jonathan and Mark Lambert researched the history of Lower Cosmeston Farm and in an excavation found medieval coins, pottery, and building materials possibly dating back to the 14th Century.
Jonathan Lambert said the farmhouse was 400 years old and the barn more than 200 years old, with both still being in use.
He said: "I had a hunch there was something in the area and in the very first trench I found a lot [of artefacts].
"The farmhouse is one of the oldest buildings in Penarth."
The Lamberts plan to ask Cadw, the Welsh Government's historic environment service, for the farmhouse and barn to be listed to save them from demolition and also for the medieval remains to be legally protected.
The Keep Cosmeston Green campaign group has also objected to the loss of countryside, potential increase in traffic congestion, and claim Covid-19 restrictions make it harder for people to have their say in the planning process.
Asked about the scheme in the Senedd in October, Finance Minister Rebecca Evans said: "The land at Cosmeston will provide a significant contribution to the Vale of Glamorgan's identified housing need.
"If this proposal doesn't go ahead it's likely that an alternative site will need to be allocated."
The application will be considered by Vale of Glamorgan councillors after the current public consultation ends, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.