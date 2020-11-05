Swansea University suspends 15 students for Covid breaches
- Published
Fifteen students at Swansea University have been suspended following "serious breaches" of Covid-19 regulations, the university has said.
It follows investigations into Halloween parties both on and off campus.
The university said security teams had to intervene at the Singleton campus a number of times over the weekend.
More suspensions could follow as investigations are ongoing, it added.
Registrar and chief operating officer Andrew Rhodes said he hoped the disciplinary action would "send a strong message" to other students.
He added: "I apologise to the community for any difficulty this has caused."
'Act responsibly'
Mr Rhodes said it was "very disappointing that some students have behaved in this anti-social manner", adding the vast majority of its students were following Welsh Government guidelines.
The university's penalties for Covid breaches range from offering an apology, issuing formal written warnings or a behavioural contract, through to removal from accommodation, suspension or exclusion from the University.
The police also have the power to issue penalties and fines.
Rob Stewart, the leader of Swansea Council, said: "We want everyone to act responsibly and do the right thing in the coming days, weeks and months...
"The council will also work with the police to take action against those who deliberately flout the restrictions and put other people at risk."
Supt Trudi Meyrick, from South Wales Police, added: "We welcome the action taken by Swansea University this week.
"We have worked closely with the university and other partners to ensure students were fully informed of the restrictions and of the expectations on them as individuals, and those concerned will have had ample opportunity to comply voluntarily.
"It is unfortunate that these individuals - who are not representative of the vast majority of students who are acting responsibly - chose to ignore the warnings given to them."