Jail for driver who hit cyclist in Caerphilly while using phone
- Published
A driver who hit a cyclist while changing music on his smartphone has been jailed.
Geraint Coombes, 32, drove into Edward Taylor on the A469 in Caerphilly on 3 August 2019.
Coombes was jailed for 27 months after admitting dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.
Cardiff Crown Court heard Mr Taylor's injuries meant he was unable to fully care for his terminally ill wife who died in December.
The court heard after the collision Coombes, from Mornington Meadows in Caerphilly, continued driving and threw his phone into a bush before returning to the scene where he falsely accused Mr Taylor of veering across the road before the crash.
Prosecution barrister Emma Harris said Coombes was heard to say "sorry mate, sorry - one minute you were on one side of the white line and the next minute you were on the other".
Coombes initially told police he had left his phone at home before later admitting he had been changing songs on Spotify when he drove into Mr Taylor.
The court heard the weather conditions had been good and Mr Taylor had been wearing high visibility clothes and was cycling on a clear stretch of the dual carriageway.
He spent 11 days in hospital with a broken elbow, wrist, four broken ribs, and a broken coccyx.
Final family holiday
The court was told he still had difficulty walking.
In a personal impact statement Mr Taylor said as a result of his injuries he had been unable to go on a final trip to a holiday camp with his wife and children, paid for by a cancer charity.
He added if he had not been involved in the collision he "would have been able to care for my wife much better in her final months".
Coombes told police he "panicked" after the collision which led him to drive off and throw the phone away.
Judge Richard Williams told Coombes he should have seen Mr Taylor but "you were driving dangerously because you were not looking where you were going because you were preoccupied with changing the music on your smartphone".
He added by driving off his "first instincts were entirely selfish".
The judge told Coombes he had been "cynical" when he returned to the scene by trying to persuade his victim that his bike riding had been at fault instead of admitting that he had not seen him, something he said made the difficult situation for Mr Taylor's family "infinitely worse".
Sentencing him, Judge Williams said his behaviour had been "reprehensible and irresponsible".
He was also banned from driving for more than three years and will have to take an advanced driving test before being able to drive again.