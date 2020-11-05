Lockdown: What does it mean for people on the border?
People on the Wales-England border say they are in a "difficult situation" with new lockdown restrictions.
England started a four-week lockdown on Thursday, whereas Wales comes out of its 17-day "firebreak" on 9 November.
The lockdowns pose a problem for businesses who rely on both Welsh and English custom and people who live and socialise over the border.
One campsite owner said Welsh guests could not use the toilets at the site, as they are on the English side.
From midnight on Thursday, people in England people must stay at home unless they have a specific reason to leave.
But on 9 November, the lockdown ends in Wales and people can travel again - but not into England.
What do people on the border think of the restrictions?
'I thought we were the United Kingdom'
Jeff Revill owns a campsite and fishing park in Coleford, Gloucestershire that straddles the border between the two countries.
For the lockdown in Wales he had to close the Welsh side of his park but the English side could remain open.
Now the English lockdown has started and the Welsh one ends on Monday, he will need to reverse that.
However, an English lockdown causes more problems - as the toilet facilities are on the English side of the site.
"We'll have to look at the practicalities when the Welsh side opens, whether it's practical for us to do it as there are issues around the toilet block and the shower block being on the English side of the farm.
"It is a difficult situation," said Mr Revill.
"With the rules being so different, even in the lockdowns, we've got to review exactly where we are in time, and take every precaution that we're not breaking the law.
"From my point of view I thought we were the United Kingdom, and it seems very bizarre that we can end up in a situation more than once this year where we've got two totally separate sets of rules and having the border run right through the middle of place is just weird."
'It's a dividing line'
The owner of a pub in Redbrook, Gloucestershire can see the border - and the Welsh pubs which will be able to reopen from 9 November.
Nick Tills owns the Bell Inn and said it was "quite strange" that on his side of the River Wye in England he has to close but the Boats Inn directly opposite in Penault, Monmouthshire can reopen.
"As we go into a month lockdown now so it's a strange times to say the least, because half of our customers probably come from Wales and half from Redbrook, so it's a dividing line."
He said it would be easier if it was a single set of rules but realised he was under the UK government while the Welsh Government made the rules for Wales.
"So the fact that there's two different parties involved means it's inevitable isn't it really."
During the Welsh lockdown, Mr Tills said that it did not seem that people were crossing the border to get to his pub.
"We track and trace so we ask everybody's name as they come in and asked them where they're from.
"We know most of our customers if I'm honest so it's not been that difficult but sometimes you have to say sorry we can't serve you."
'Which side of the border am I on?'
A group of locals from Monmouth said they would usually cross the border to socialise but would not under the new lockdown rules.
Karen Hawley said she used to cross it on walks with friends and to play tennis but has not been recently because she is "scared of being caught" and even felt scared when she crossed for medical reasons.
Gaye Rodgers said she would not be going across the border but could see that "it's a great temptation for people from England to come over and come to the pubs when you're so close".
Judith Rossiter said they were so close to the border she had "keep reminding" herself the rules varied on either side of the border.
"You kind of forget that I shouldn't be doing this or I shouldn't be doing that because it is different just a few yards down the road," she said.
What can I do in Wales?
The lockdown remains in place in Wales until 9 November.
This means people are being told to stay at home and pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops must stay shut.
Primary schools reopened after the half-term break, but only Years 7 and 8 in secondary schools returned at that time.
Gatherings indoors and outdoors with people not in your household are also banned.
However, once this ends on Monday two households will be able to form a bubble.
Pubs, bars and restaurants, gyms, and other businesses will also be allowed to reopen.
No travel restrictions will be in place in Wales but people cannot travel into England under its lockdown without a "reasonable excuse".