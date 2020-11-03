BBC News

Search under way in Llanelli for missing cockle picker

Published
image copyrightDyfed-Powys Police
image captionDarren Rees was last seen picking cockles at low tide

Emergency services are searching for a missing cockle picker off the Carmarthenshire coast.

Darren Rees was last seen on Tuesday afternoon when he was cockling at low tide in the Machynys area of Llanelli.

Dyfed-Powys Police, the coastguard and the national police helicopter are searching the coast and Loughor Estuary for Mr Rees.

The 43-year-old was reported missing at about 18:42 GMT, but has not been seen since before it went dark, police said.

Police said he was last seen wearing green waders and a blue jumper, and have asked anyone who may have seen him to contact the force.

