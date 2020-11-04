Firefighter's boat death 'could have been avoided'
- Published
The death of a firefighter during a training accident was avoidable, an inquiry has found.
Josh Gardener, 35, died after two boats collided in the Cleddau Estuary in Pembrokeshire in September 2019.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said both were operating at speed on un-coordinated manoeuvres in the same area.
Mid and West Wales Fire Service said some recommendations had already been enacted after internal investigations.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Gardener, from Milford Haven, died from a severe head injury after being hit by one of the boats.
Chief fire officer Chris Davies said the force continued to mourn him, and their thoughts were again with his family.
Mr Gardener was sat in the bow of an inflatable boat primarily used in flood rescues when they were struck by a rigid inflatable boat (RIB).
The MAIB report said the RIB's bow had struck the middle of Mr Gardener's boat at an angle of about 45 degrees and had hit him on the head.
As the boats separated he was seen floating motionless on the water, having died almost instantly.
Several safety issues were identified with the exercise, including no-one being in overall charge.
Documentation and procedures were out of date, unclear and presented "confusing safety messages".
MAIB chief inspector Andrew Moll said: "This tragic accident could have been avoided had the training activities been properly planned and communicated to all the fire and rescue crew on the water that morning.
"It was unnecessary for the two boats to be operating in close proximity to each other in a wide stretch of the River Cleddau.
"Neither of the boat's crew were aware of the other's intended activities, nor were they keeping an effective lookout as they manoeuvred at speed."
Fire Brigades Union assistant general secretary Andy Dark said Mr Gardener's death had been an "avoidable tragedy".
"We have seen all too many fatal and near-fatal incidents involving firefighters undertaking water training, both inland and now, in this case, in tidal waters," he added, and called for issues identified to be addressed.
Among the recommendations, Mid and West Wales Fire Service has been advised to review the crewing and staff qualification requirements for its boats, while the National Fire Chiefs Council should adopt a nationwide standard of boat operations for all craft operated at sea by any fire and rescue service.