Covid: Care home's 'ticking time bomb' tests wait
By India Pollock
BBC Wales social affairs correspondent
- Published
Problems with testing care home staff for Covid-19 continue to cause anxiety, care home owners have told BBC Wales.
One operations manager said it felt she was sitting on a "ticking time bomb" as she awaited results that usually take around four days to come.
Care Forum Wales also said there were still problems with the number of false positive and inconclusive results.
The Welsh Government said care home workers were routinely tested and it was working on increasing capacity.
Gaynor Jones, of Orchard Care Group which runs two homes in Wrexham, said they tested staff on a Wednesday - and receive the results four days later on a Sunday.
"You hold your breath to see if any of your staff test positive. If there was a large amount of positive results, what would we do? Who looks after the residents? We haven't got a massive pool of staff."
There have also been issues with couriers not arriving on time to pick up swabs to take for testing.
She said on one occasion she did not receive any results at all and was told "there was a backlog in the labs".
"The whole thing is a mess to be honest... we are doing our best and we have contingency plans in place should we be unfortunate enough to get a positive test.
"It makes you very fearful.
"We're doing all we can to keep Covid out, we're testing staff temperatures when they arrive and staff don't travel in uniform.
Staff at the company's Bay Tree and Cherry Tree care homes moved in for six weeks during the first lockdown to avoid transmitting Covid-19.
A recent survey by Care Forum Wales, which represents more than 450 care homes, nursing homes and other independent health and social care providers showed 29% of homes had experienced false positive results, while 28% had waited for at least one result for seven days.
More than half had experienced at least one inconclusive result in the previous fortnight.
A paper submitted to the UK government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) in June suggested the false positive rate for Covid-19 tests could be around 2.3%.
The chairman of Care Forum Wales, Mario Kreft, said false positives caused "great anxiety" and meant homes could have to close to new admissions for 28 days.
He said a lot had been learned about testing since the beginning of the pandemic but there was still "much to do".
"Testing has been a big problem throughout this pandemic and we need to get this right, because if we don't, we're not going to be able to ensure that system is able to flow and people can be discharged safely from hospitals and live safely in care homes," he said.
"We've got to ensure that the system is fit for purpose. So we've all got to work a lot harder to make sure that this works correctly [and] in a timely and accurate way."
Staff 'routinely re-tested'
The Welsh Government said all care home staff were routinely tested.
"When the prevalence of Covid-19 is high, the risk of our testing programme producing false positives results is lower, but we routinely re-test staff who receive positive results to ensure they are true positives," a spokeswoman added.
"We recently wrote to social care providers, health boards and local authorities to reiterate this."
She said the Welsh Government was pressing the UK government to resolve backlogs at Lighthouse Labs, where a rise in demand has caused delays in results being processed, and working with Public Health Wales to boost testing capacity.