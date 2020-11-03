Covid: Teacher kept working in Cardiff school after positive test
A supply teacher who tested positive for Covid-19 continued teaching at a school despite knowing she was infected, the school's head has said.
The woman taught five classes - totalling 150 children - at Kitchener Primary School in Canton, Cardiff. All have since had to self-isolate.
Head teacher Reena Patel delivered the "devastating news" in a video message to parents and carers on Monday.
Cardiff council said the children would return at the end of the week.
'Angry'
Ms Patel said: "She carried on coming into school and she didn't tell us that she was tested or that she had received the results. Unfortunately, I have only just found out.
"I am disappointed, I am angry, I am just absolutely devastated as to why people would not do the right thing.
"Your children are my priority and they always will be."
The supply teacher, who worked at the school in lead-up to the half-term break, had tested positive a week earlier the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Ms Patel said: "If your child hasn't developed symptoms before this time, it's highly unlikely that they will."
The school has not named the supply teacher.
A Cardiff council spokesperson said: "A supply teacher has tested positive for Covid-19 at Kitchener primary school.
"Five members of staff and 150 of pupils are self-isolating following advice from Public Health Wales, after they were identified as close contacts of the confirmed case, and will return to school at the end of this week."