Nappies from cargo ship cleared from Bridgend's beaches
- Published
Most of the nappies and incontinence pads that washed up on beaches along the south Wales coastline after storage containers fell off a cargo ship have now been cleared.
Last week 11 40ft-long (12m) containers were lost in the Bristol Channel.
Sandy Bay, Trecco Bay, Rest Bay, Pink Bay, Sker Beach, Newton Beach and Town Beach in Porthcawl had been cleared.
One of the containers was washed up on a beach in Devon, and three others found in the sea.
Bridgend council said it was continuing to work with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency to recover the washed-up cargo.
The authority's cabinet member for communities Richard Young said: "Over the last few days, we have covered a lot of ground...
"While we continue to monitor the beaches, a lot of waste has been collected and will be removed from where it is being temporarily stored early this week for processing."
He said he hoped it would be possible to recycle some of the packages.
He thanked the public for their help in the clear-up operation: "While we had urged caution over approaching the products due to them being waterlogged and very heavy, there was a big effort by residents to collect the waste and pile it up neatly which our team then collected as they worked their way across the coastline."