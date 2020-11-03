Woman took own life after missing gran's funeral
- Published
A woman took her own life after she was unable to attend her 91-year-old grandmother's funeral due to lockdown restrictions, an inquest has heard.
Abigail Hussey, 27, from Penllergaer, Swansea, died after a fall from an M4 bridge in the early hours of 12 May.
Ms Hussey was said to be "heartbroken" over missing the funeral in Kent and specialist mental health treatment had been delayed due to the pandemic.
A coroner at Swansea Coroner's Court concluded her death was suicide.
Ms Hussey was hit by a car about 30 minutes after falling on to the motorway from a bridge at Grovesend, Swansea, but acting senior coroner Colin Phillips said she died from chest injuries due to a fall from a height.
The inquest heard Ms Hussey had written a letter to her gran in which she said she wished she lived closer and wanted to "give her a hug".
PC Kira Davies said police found the letter in her bedroom but that it was unclear when the letter was written.
The inquest heard Ms Hussey had sent a message to her best friend Sophie Williams in which she said that she was "tired of fighting".
Toxicology reports found alcohol and prescription medication, including diazepam, in her system.