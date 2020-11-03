Ryan Giggs denies assault allegations after arrest
Wales manager Ryan Giggs has denied an allegation of assault made against him.
The Wales manager has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend, several newspapers have reported.
His representatives said he denies all allegations of assault made against him and is cooperating with the police.
The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has cancelled a press conference planned for Tuesday where Giggs was due to announce his squad for upcoming international games.
It said it was "aware of an alleged incident involving the men's national team manager Ryan Giggs".
A statement released on behalf of Giggs said: "He is cooperating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigation."
According to the Sun, the police were called to reports of a disturbance at the former Manchester United winger's home in Salford on Sunday night.
It quotes a Greater Manchester Police statement which says a 46-year-old man was arrested and questioned on suspicion of actual bodily harm and assault involving a woman in her thirties, who sustained minor injuries that did not require any treatment.
It says the man has been released on bail pending further inquiries.