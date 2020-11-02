Jukkie: Grime artist admits supplying drugs
- Published
A Cardiff-based grime artist has pleaded guilty to supplying Class A drugs including crack cocaine.
Jukkie, whose real name is Laurent Mondo, admitted two counts of supplying crack cocaine and diamorphine between June and December last year.
Cardiff Crown Court heard the basis of the plea would be supplied to the prosecution by the end of the day.
Mondo, 26, of Pentrebane Street, Grangetown, was remanded in custody until the next hearing.
The crown was told it would have seven days to consider whether or not to accept that basis of plea or whether or not a judge would need to hear evidence about it.
If no further hearing is needed Mondo will then be sentenced.
The judge, Mr Recorder PK Lewis QC, told Mondo: "You know full well the almost inevitable sentence that will follow for the offences you have pleaded guilty notwithstanding any basis of plea that might be entered."
Mondo's music videos, which were filmed in Grangetown and Butetown, depict gang life, drugs and knives.
The videos feature Mondo talking about selling drugs and carrying weapons. They have had hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube.