Ex-rugby player's legal action against a Scarlets' sponsor
By Kate Morgan
BBC Wales sports news correspondent
- Published
A businesswoman who sponsored the Scarlets and Cardiff City Football Club is facing bankruptcy after her firm collapsed with debts of more than £12m.
Former Wales rugby international Ian Gough said he was taking legal action against Clare Louise Thomas over an unpaid court judgement totalling more than £20,000.
He said her firm Juno Moneta Wealth also owed him £31,000 for unpaid wages.
Ms Thomas said she believed she had reached a settlement with Mr Gough.
She said she refuted any allegations made about her business.
Mr Gough, a former Wales lock and Newport Gwent Dragons second row, said he began working for the financial solutions business in June 2017 as a part of its senior leadership team.
The retired player said after asking questions about the business and Ms Thomas, also known as Louise O'Halloran, he "stopped being paid his wages".
He said he also failed to receive money owed to him following a property deal with Ms Thomas.
"It's been a nightmare 18 months old and has created a lot of stress and strain on my side," he said.
Ms Thomas said Mr Gough left her company as a result of a "mutual decision", adding as a group they were "unhappy with his performance".
It is understood the Scarlets are owed £500,000 from a three-year sponsorship deal with Juno Moneta launched in 2018.
The wealth management company became the region's main shirt sponsor, with Ms Thomas sitting as a board director before resigning in January this year.
The businesswoman said she was "a huge supporter of the world of rugby", adding her board had been disappointed with the level of service they received from the rugby region.
The Scarlets declined to comment.
Cardiff City Football Club has confirmed Juno Moneta's sponsorship of a lounge at the stadium finished a year early due to the company's financial circumstances.
Ms Thomas confirmed the deal ended earlier than planned but said she believed it was because the company was sponsoring a lounge that could no longer be attended because of Covid-19.
She added she was unaware of any issues with her company and Cardiff City Football Club.
Mr Gough is one of several creditors to companies within the Juno Moneta Group, which entered administration in August this year.
Its largest creditor, Contrad Ltd, had invested £10.3m in the company.
According to a statement by administrators, Contrad turned down a request from Juno Moneta for more money in July after being made aware of issues with the company and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Instead, Contrad demanded repayment and the company entered administration.
The administrators' statement said the company directors attributed its insolvency to "the Covid-19 pandemic reducing face-to-face contacts with clients along with a steep decline in revenue".
Ms Thomas claimed the "administration of Juno Moneta came as a complete shock" to her.
The 48-year-old added she was "very unwell" at the time and believed the issue of "capital adequacy" with the FCA had been sorted with Contrad.
"It's sad this route has been taken… although I'm happy almost all staff now have jobs," she added.
'Exceptionally distressing'
One businessperson, who did not want to be named, said they had "no idea how messy things appeared to be at Juno Moneta".
They invested hundreds of thousands of pounds with the company and said the situation was "very unfortunate and worrying".
"I'm getting to the point where I'm going to have to write this off, and I'm fortunate that I can," they added.
In response, Ms Thomas said she and her family had found the situation and rumours about her business "exceptionally distressing".
She said she refuted any allegations made against her and would be dealing with them via the appropriate legal channels.
Ms Thomas added she was "gravely concerned at the level of incorrect information" surrounding her business.