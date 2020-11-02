Wales lockdown: Two households can form bubble after 9 November
- Published
Two households will be able to form a bubble in Wales after the firebreak lockdown ends on 9 November, First Minister Mark Drakeford said.
There will be no travel restrictions in Wales, but people will not be able to leave the country without a reasonable excuse during the English lockdown.
Groups of 15 will be allowed to meet indoors, and groups of 30 outdoors.
Wales has been in a lockdown since 23 October.
All businesses that were closed throughout the firebreak will be able to reopen, Mr Drakeford told a press conference.
The first minister said plans for the "unexpected" English lockdown, which is due to start on Thursday, have an impact on the next steps following the stay-at-home period.
"The English lockdown will have an impact on people who live in Wales but work in England; on companies operating in both England and Wales and on businesses trading along the border.
"It's really important that as we open up, Wales doesn't become an escape for people seeking to circumvent the new tighter restrictions imposed by the prime minister."
After 9 November people will be able to meet others from their extended household bubble at home.
There will be new arrangements in other indoors settings - but Mr Drakeford said there would be further consideration of how hospitality operates in light of the English lockdown.