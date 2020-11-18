BBC News

Scheme to recruit Welsh workers to technology launches

image copyrightTim Robberts
image captionThe tech sector in Wales has seen an 83% rise in employment since 2010, Office for National Statistics figures show

A scheme to recruit redundant or at-risk workers into the technology industry has started.

Level Up is to help displaced workers or those at risk of redundancy to learn new skills and connect with technology businesses which are recruiting.

It comes as official figures showed about 16% of Welsh technology companies saw an increase in business during the pandemic.

An online event on Wednesday is helping workers connect with businesses.

The tech industry contributes £8.5bn (8.3%) a year to the economy in Wales and employs more than 40,000 people.

    Published
    Published
    Published
