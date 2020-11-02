Q&A: What can you do after Wales' firebreak lockdown?
- Published
Restrictions to people's lives change again when Wales' "firebreak" lockdown is lifted on 9 November.
There will be no travel restrictions in Wales and two households will be able to form a bubble.
Pubs, bars and restaurants, gyms, and other businesses will be allowed to reopen.
But different restrictions are being imposed as others are lifted, so what do we know so far?
Businesses shut during the firebreak are being allowed to reopen from 9 November, but the advice for the public in Wales is to continue to avoid non-essential travel.
Can I meet up with family and friends?
Two families can form a bubble and meet up again from 9 November, as happened prior to the firebreak lockdown in Wales.
"To help keep everyone as safe as possible at home, only people from your own household or your extended household can meet at home," said First Minister Mark Drakeford.
"We know that changing the rules to allow two households to join together and meet at home will not reflect the family dynamics of many people in Wales and it will not enable friends and young people to meet," he said during Monday's Welsh Government briefing.
He went on to say that indoor organised events would be allowed over the winter because it will be more difficult to meet outside.
After the firebreak lockdown, up to 15 people can take part in activities indoors and up to 30 outdoors - providing social distancing, hand hygiene and other Covid safety measures are followed.
Can I meet friends in pubs and restaurants?
Ministers are said to be having ongoing discussions with the hospitality sector about the rules for reopening.
Mr Drakeford suggested the situation had been complicated by pubs and restaurants having to close over the English border as its four-week lockdown starts on Thursday.
"We are having to think further about how the hospitality sector in Wales can operate in these new circumstances," he said.
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said the Welsh Government should consider a "a two-week buffer period" and consider a "phased re-opening" of the hospitality industry, with pubs and bars closing at 18:00.
The Welsh Conservatives called for "urgent clarity" on support for businesses.
Can I return to work?
The requirement to work from home whenever possible still remains in Wales after 9 November, according to the new rules.
And as work is considered "essential", people are permitted to travel over the border into England despite its planned lockdown.
Can I travel between Wales and England?
Not unless it is "essential".
The Welsh Government will introduce a "restricted list of essential purposes" to allow people to travel between the nations from next week, such as going to work.
England will enter a four-week lockdown on Thursday while the Wales firebreak restrictions will be eased on Monday.
"It will be a restricted list of essential purposes, rather than the normal toing and froing across the border that you would have seen in less fraught and difficult times," said Mr Drakeford.
Can my children go to school?
All schools will reopen as normal from Monday 9 November.
Primary and special schools reopened on 2 November after the half-term break and in secondary schools only pupils in Years 7 and 8 went back to class during Wales' firebreak.
Childcare facilities remained open during the firebreak lockdown and grandparents and other relatives could care for children, but only if no other methods of childcare was available.
Where parents live apart, children have been allowed to continue to stay with both parents, with arrangements continuing as normal.
Can I go on holiday or visit my second home?
Yes, but only in Wales.
While there are no restrictions on travel within Wales for residents, international travel should be for essential reasons only, under the new guidelines, so foreign holidays are still not allowed.
Mr Drakeford said "tourism will be able to reopen" in Wales.
And he said people "won't be confined to their local authority area" as happened during local lockdowns.
I'm worried about a friend or loved one - can I visit?
People will still be allowed to make visits to another person's home in Wales if they are concerned about their mental well-being, Mr Drakeford said.
He explained that mental health was already a "reasonable excuse" to leave one's home and this would continue under the new rules taking effect when the firebreak lockdown in Wales ends next Monday.
"Every visit we make, every contact we have, brings risks to it, but where there is a genuine reason and people are making a visit because there is a mental welfare issue at stake, that will be allowable in Wales," he said.