BBC News

Covid: Follow rules plea ahead of Wales' post-lockdown exit plan

Published
Related Topics
  • Job Support Scheme (JSS)
image copyrightGwent Police
image captionMost of the restrictions which were in place during the original lockdown are part of the firebreak

Public behaviour during and after Wales' national firebreak lockdown will determine how successful it is in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

The 17-day firebreak runs until 9 November and the Welsh Government will later outline what restrictions will be in place when it ends.

People have been urged to stay at home while non-essential shops have shut.

Mr Drakeford has already said local area lockdowns will not return.

He is due to reveal the new set of "national rules" across Wales during a news conference at 12:15 GMT after his cabinet met on Sunday.

  • Furlough backlash over rejected firebreak pleas
  • English lockdown may last beyond 2 Dec, says Gove
  • Who is eligible to go back on to furlough?

He will say the actions everyone takes during and after the firebreak are more important than the rules and regulations the government puts in place.

"We need to do everything we can to reduce our exposure to the virus by reducing the contacts we have with other people - at home, in work and when we go out," he is expected to say.

"We need to do the minimum - not the maximum, which the rules allow."

image captionPeople have been urged to stay at home and many shops and businesses have been closed in Wales' firebreak

Mr Drakeford has already said the current firebreak will end on 9 November regardless of the four-week lockdown being introduced across England from Thursday.

That announcement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the weekend also confirmed the furlough scheme would be extended until 2 December.

The move sparked a war of words between the Welsh and UK governments.

Mr Drakeford was unhappy that requests for extra funding during the firebreak were rebuffed by the Treasury but then the furlough was extended when the England lockdown was announced.

What's the furlough row about?

image captionNon-essential shops have been closed in Wales, as well as pubs, restaurants and hotels

The furlough extension has been a bone of contention between the Welsh and UK governments.

It was due to end on Saturday and be replaced with the new, less generous Job Support Scheme.

Mr Drakeford previously asked the Treasury to extend furlough for one week to coincide with the Welsh firebreak but his requests were turned down.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak also declined a request for the new Job Support Scheme (JSS) - which would cover 67% of wages when it replaces furlough - to be brought forward.

The Welsh Government said it had offered to pay the cost for the difference between furlough and the JSS, which a minister estimated was £11m.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Covid-19: English lockdown may last beyond 2 Dec, says Gove

    Published
    8 hours ago

  • Covid: Wales firebreak to end regardless of England lockdown

    Published
    1 day ago

  • Covid-19: PM announces four-week England lockdown

    Published
    1 day ago

  • Covid: Has devolution helped or hampered coronavirus response?

    Published
    4 days ago

  • Covid: Wales 'will not have local lockdowns after firebreak'

    Published
    2 days ago

  • Wales lockdown: Shops, pubs and gyms to reopen after firebreak

    Published
    4 days ago