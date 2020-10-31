Covid: Wales firebreak to end - even if England locks down
- Published
A two-week firebreak in Wales will still end on 9 November, regardless of a potential lockdown in England, insists the Welsh Government.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding a press briefing later, as speculation mounts he will impose tougher restrictions across England.
UK scientific advisers warn Covid is spreading faster in England than predicted "worst case" scenarios.
The Welsh Government meets on Sunday to finalise it post-firebreak rules.
First Minister Mark Drakeford took to social media on Saturday to state the all-Wales restrictions will come to an end on Monday, 9 November.
He said any announcement by Downing Street "will relate to England".
Any announcement by @10DowningStreet will relate to England.— Mark Drakeford (@fmwales) October 31, 2020
The Welsh firebreak will end on Monday, November 9.
Our cabinet will meet tomorrow to discuss any potential border issues for Wales in light of any announcement by No 10.
The first minister's view on the firebreak was echoed by Health Minister Vaughan Gething, during a series of radio interviews on Saturday.
He told Times Radio: "We are committed to that ending on Monday."
But he said the Welsh Government "still want to know and understand how the rules in England will work".
"So again, we have as common a message as possible for people who live and work on both sides of the border," he added.
At a Downing Street press conference, set to be held at 17:00 GMT on Saturday, the prime minister will be joined by England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty and the government's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, following a cabinet meeting to discuss the government's coronavirus response.
Mr Johnson has so far resisted pressure to introduce nationwide restrictions, opting instead for a three-tiered system targeting local areas in England.
Elsewhere, Scotland's new tiered system of restrictions will come into force at 06:00 on Monday.
In Northern Ireland, pubs and restaurants were closed for four weeks on 16 October with the exception of takeaways and deliveries. Schools were closed for two weeks.
The Welsh Government's cabinet is set to meet at 13:00 on Sunday to discuss the outcome of the prime minister's latest announcement for England, and also to agree the rules in Wales when the firebreak ends.
Welsh ministers have already said there will be no return to hyper-local lockdowns, which were in force in most of Wales before the two-week all-Wales measure was brought in.
Mr Drakeford told Friday's coronavirus briefing there would be a set of "national rules" across Wales.
"I hope that that will help people in Wales, just to be clearer about what they are being asked to do," he said.
"Because we have had evidence of people wanting to do the right thing, but not always being certain what the right thing is, because the rules have been more difficult to follow than we would have liked.
"We're going to simplify. We're going to clarify."
